Second Notice Sent to Markaz Chief Maulana Saad by Delhi Police

Meanwhile, more than 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country till now after the Union and state governments conducted a “mega operation” to identify them, a senior Union Home Ministry official said on 6 April.

During the daily briefing, Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava told reporters that five villages in Haryana have been sealed and the residents have been quarantined as “foreign members” of this Islamic organisation had stayed there.