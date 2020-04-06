Second Notice Sent to Markaz Chief Maulana Saad by Delhi Police
The religious congregation that took place at Nizamuddin Markaz has been linked to over a 1,000 cases of the deadly coronavirus. Delhi Police issues a second notice to Muhammad Saad Kandhalvi, chief of the Delhi-based Tablighi Jamaat Markaz.
According to an India Today report, the Delhi Crime Branch was not satisfied with Maulana Saad’s responses, and hence sent the second notice. Maulana Saad has said that ever since the lockdown was announced, he has been in self-isolation so does not have access to the information required to answer the questions given by Delhi Police.
Meanwhile, more than 25,500 Tablighi Jamaat members and their contacts have been quarantined in the country till now after the Union and state governments conducted a “mega operation” to identify them, a senior Union Home Ministry official said on 6 April.
During the daily briefing, Joint Secretary Punya Salila Srivastava told reporters that five villages in Haryana have been sealed and the residents have been quarantined as “foreign members” of this Islamic organisation had stayed there.
At least 9,000 people participated in the religious congregation in Nizamuddin last month, after which many of the attendees travelled to various parts of the country.
