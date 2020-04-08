In Mumbai, Not Wearing a Mask in Public Now a Punishable Offence
Not wearing a face mask could now land you in legal trouble in Mumbai. According to a directive passed by BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Wednesday, 8 April, all Mumbaikars are expected to wear masks while moving in any public place.
Be it moving about on the street, hospital, office, markets, while driving a vehicle or attending meetings and gatherings, wearing a mask at all times is now compulsory. These masks could be standard ones available at the chemist or even home-made cloth masks that are washable and can be reused after properly disinfecting them.
The directive issued by the BMC chief read, “It has been observed in some studies that wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially from and to person coming in contact to each other apart from compulsory social distancing measures.”
It further added:
The BMC chief has also clarified that anyone violating these directives will be punishable under section 188 IPC, that is, disobeying order promulgated by a public servant. Out of at least 1078 coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, Mumbai alone has recorded 642 cases and 40 deaths so far.
The BMC has also been containing parts of the city which have recorded the highest number of cases over the last few weeks.