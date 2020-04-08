In Mumbai, Not Wearing a Mask in Public Now a Punishable Offence

Not wearing a face mask could now land you in legal trouble in Mumbai. According to a directive passed by BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi on Wednesday, 8 April, all Mumbaikars are expected to wear masks while moving in any public place.

Be it moving about on the street, hospital, office, markets, while driving a vehicle or attending meetings and gatherings, wearing a mask at all times is now compulsory. These masks could be standard ones available at the chemist or even home-made cloth masks that are washable and can be reused after properly disinfecting them.