More COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi, Total Tally Now at 10
The total number of cases recorded in Mumbai’s Dharavi area is now 10.
On Wednesday, 8 April, three residents of Dharavi tested positive for coronavirus. One of the patients among them is a 50-year-old MICU cleaning staff who is posted at KEM hospital. The woman is a resident of Muslim Nagar in Dharavi.
Two other cases are that of a 25-year-old man from Mukund Nagar locality and a 35-year-old man from Dhanwada chawl. The patient from Mukund Nagar was reportedly a high-risk contact of a 49-year-old man, who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, and was kept at a quarantine facility.
4 Cases From Dr Baliga Nagar
The first COVID-19 case in Dharavi had emerged from Dr Baliga Nagar and since then, three more cases have been recorded in the area. The first patient, a 56-year-old garment shop owner, died on 1 April, just two days after he tested positive for COVID-19. The man had allegedly hosted at least 10 people who had attended the Tableeghi Jamaat meeting in Delhi in March, at his residence.
The BMC sealed off Dr Baliga Nagar soon after the first case was detected. At least 380 flats are a part of the containment zone in the area.
Cases in Other Parts of Dharavi
Other cases recorded in Dharavi are that of a 35-year-old doctor who is undergoing treatment, and a 49-year-old man from the Mukund Nagar slum.
A 21-year-old lab technician was also found COVID-19 positive as also a municipal sweeper who is a resident of Worli but was posted in Dharavi when he tested positive.
Four high risk cases out of the 10 are being shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Mumbai.
With a population of 1.5 million people, Dharavi is Asia’s largest slum. Containment of COVID-19 in an area this densely packed has turned out to be a massive challenge for the civic body.
