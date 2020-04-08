More COVID-19 Cases in Mumbai’s Dharavi, Total Tally Now at 10

Other cases recorded in Dharavi are that of a 35-year-old doctor who is undergoing treatment, and a 49-year-old man from the Mukund Nagar slum.

A 21-year-old lab technician was also found COVID-19 positive as also a municipal sweeper who is a resident of Worli but was posted in Dharavi when he tested positive.

Four high risk cases out of the 10 are being shifted to Rajiv Gandhi Sports Complex in Mumbai.