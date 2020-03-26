QKolkata: People Should Get Dailies, Says Mamata; Essentials Hit

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday reasserted the people’s right to have access to newspapers and stressed the media’s status as an essential service exempted from the lockdown.

“Those running newspapers, those who want to take newspapers, there should be no problem…. The hawkers could be given a card from the newspapers concerned -– cards that read “Press/Media” -– and they should be recognised by the police,” Mamata said at Nabanna after a review meeting.

The chief minister’s comments came at a time vendors associated with some unions in Calcutta and elsewhere in Bengal are refusing to pick up newspapers for distribution till March 31 in the wake of rumours and misinformation on social media regarding the spread of Covid-19.

(Source: The Telegraph)