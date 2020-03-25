Online Grocers Say Authorities Forced Them To Stop Deliveries

Just when they were needed the most, online grocers have not been able to fulfil customers needs. Faced with a 21-day national lockdown, Indians all over the country turned to online apps to get their essential groceries, but the apps were not able to deliver.

The online grocers not being able to deliver cited "restrictions by authorities" as a primary reason. The impasse may end soon after a series of meetings between police personnel and app representatives.

Here is the issue that consumers faced. Big Basket, for instance, has this message as soon as one opens the app.