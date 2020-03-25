Flipkart Suspends Operation Temporarily Amid Lockdown in India

We have reached out to Flipkart for a comment on the development and will update the story.

But it’s not just Flipkart which has been forced to make such decisions. On Tuesday, Amazon India said it will only sell products categorised in the ‘essential’ segment and will stop taking orders as well push with deliveries for existing orders, giving prepaid users refund for the payment they’ve already made.

The company mentioned the temporary changes have come into effect from Tuesday 24 March, and it will update users about resuming its normal operations later.

Even after listing e-commerce services as essentials by the Ministry, many companies like Swiggy, Grofers and BigBasket are facing a hard time with deliveries across different parts of the country.