Flipkart Suspends Operation Temporarily Amid Lockdown in India
Flipkart has mentioned that it has stopped taking orders for all items on its platform, and has suspended its services temporarily in the country.
The e-commerce giant says it is taking this decision as they assess the possibilities of operating in the lockdown. It is possible they are looking to get hold of essential items that can be made available for buyers and waiting for government authorities to give the nod for making deliveries once again.
The Flipkart website also points out they are trying their best to fulfill the existing orders from consumers. The company’s grocery segment called Supermart also displays the same message.
We checked across multiple categories on the website, and most of the items are listed out of stock, while some exclusive products are available but only on pre-order, with no delivery dates committed by the company.
We have reached out to Flipkart for a comment on the development and will update the story.
But it’s not just Flipkart which has been forced to make such decisions. On Tuesday, Amazon India said it will only sell products categorised in the ‘essential’ segment and will stop taking orders as well push with deliveries for existing orders, giving prepaid users refund for the payment they’ve already made.
The company mentioned the temporary changes have come into effect from Tuesday 24 March, and it will update users about resuming its normal operations later.
Even after listing e-commerce services as essentials by the Ministry, many companies like Swiggy, Grofers and BigBasket are facing a hard time with deliveries across different parts of the country.
