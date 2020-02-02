‘He Was Tired of Blocked Road’: Family of Shaheen Bagh Gunman

Twenty-five-year-old Kapil is a father to a one-year-old girl, reported PTI. After graduationg from Class 12, he joined a media course at IMS College in Delhi, aspiring to become a reporter. But soon dropped out to join the family’s dairy business.

Their dairy unit is located in Dallupura village on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border and another at Badarpur.

“On normal days it takes two hours to reach the Badarpur Dairy (in south Delhi). He had to travel just 10 kilometres. But due to the protests, he had to travel 35 kilometres and he reached home at 1 am. He was tired with this but definitely not that disturbed to do anything like that (shooting),” Kapil's uncle Fateh Singh told PTI.

His father Gaje Singh said that he was at home till 12 pm and Kapil, too, was there. It was only later he received the shocking information that he had fired rounds in Shaheen Bagh. Kapil had not informed anyone and the family assumed he had gone to play cricket.