Hindu Sena Plots End of Shaheen Bagh Stir, Delhi Police Alerted
Three lawyers in Delhi have approached the administration and Delhi Police after coming across a video which calls for ‘Hindu brothers’ to gather in Delhi at 11:00 am on Sunday, 2 February, to bring an end to the Shaheen Bagh protests, The Quint has learnt.
The administration has been told about the possible attack, which is being led by a Hindutva outfit called Hindu Sena. They have received the complaint. Participation from west UP is expected, head of the outfit, Vishnu Gupta, told The Quint,adding that a thousand people are expected.
SC advocates Shahrukh Alam, Sumita Hazarika and Shomona Khanna have approached several administration wings in Delhi to ensure safety and security. Alam said, “We have registered a formal complaint with the DM (South East), the additional district magistrate (South East) and the LG’s grievance cell.”
Gupta, who released a press release for this, said they plan to march towards the Shaheen Bagh protest site at 4:00 pm. “The locals in the area are also with us. Those who own showrooms right across the protest site are also tired of the ongoing protest. People in UP will also join as they are also hit severely by the blocking of the road. This inconvenience has dragged on too long,” he said.
In the video, which The Quint has seen, a man can be seen and heard calling those protesting Rohingya Muslims. The videos says:
“Rohingya Muslims have blocked the Kalindi Kunj highway. On 2 Feb, please reach Delhi’s Sarita Vihar at 11:00 am gather in large numbers, share this video widely. Give a warning to the government, show your strength in numbers to show these Rohingya Muslims where they belong.”
It goes on to say that if the government and administration does not open the Kalandi Kunj highway by 2 February, then between 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on the same day they will, without the help of the administration, open the road.
The video ends with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.
