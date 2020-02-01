Hindu Sena Plots End of Shaheen Bagh Stir, Delhi Police Alerted

Gupta, who released a press release for this, said they plan to march towards the Shaheen Bagh protest site at 4:00 pm. “The locals in the area are also with us. Those who own showrooms right across the protest site are also tired of the ongoing protest. People in UP will also join as they are also hit severely by the blocking of the road. This inconvenience has dragged on too long,” he said.

In the video, which The Quint has seen, a man can be seen and heard calling those protesting Rohingya Muslims. The videos says:

“Rohingya Muslims have blocked the Kalindi Kunj highway. On 2 Feb, please reach Delhi’s Sarita Vihar at 11:00 am gather in large numbers, share this video widely. Give a warning to the government, show your strength in numbers to show these Rohingya Muslims where they belong.”

It goes on to say that if the government and administration does not open the Kalandi Kunj highway by 2 February, then between 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm on the same day they will, without the help of the administration, open the road.

The video ends with chants of ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’ and ‘Vande Mataram’.