1 Speech, 2 Shootings: The Anurag Thakur Effect

First Jamia, now Shaheen Bagh.

On Saturday, 1 February, the Delhi Police had to take into custody a man who fired in the air at Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, have been going on for over a month.

The man was heard saying on video, “Humaare desh meing aur kisiki nahi chalegi, sirf Hinduon ki chalegi (In our country, only Hindus will have their way, nobody else). According to ANI, the man has identified himself as Kapil Gujjar.

This incident came only two days after a firing incident at a protest near Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi, against the CAA, on the anniversary of the day when Mahatma Gandhi was assassinated. In the incident, a protester was injured in the arm after the gunman (alleged to be a minor) shot him.

While both gunmen have been apprehended, the question that needs to be asked at this point is whether these are isolated incidents, or whether they are part of a larger problem: the instigation of violence at rallies by leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party, as part of their campaign for the Delhi government elections.