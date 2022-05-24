J&K Govt Drops Image of First Elected CM Sheikh Abdullah From Police Medals

The Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Tuesday, 24 May, that police medals will no longer have the embossed image of National Conference founder and first elected Chief Minister of erstwhile J&K state, Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who played a key role in Kashmir's accession to India following the partition.

Following this year, the J&K police medals for both gallantry and meritorious service will have the embossed image of the national emblem.

According to a report by The Indian Express, an order issued by J&K’s Additional Chief Secretary, Home, RK Goyal, read: