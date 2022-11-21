Indians Lag Behind in Mental Health Talk, Why Language Barrier May Be the Reason

When Shalini Tuscano, an Indo-Canadian mental health activist, found out on 5 October 2018 that her husband, Anand Almeida, was dead, her worst fears were confirmed. She had reported him missing just a few days earlier, but his life-long struggle with depression and anxiety had led to his death by suicide.

A year later, on Anand’s death anniversary, Shalini first wrote about the incident and everything that led to it on her blog, and in English. However, along with “cultural stigma, grief, and societal norms as a widow,” she was met with a new block that excluded her family from having access to this particular piece – the language barrier.