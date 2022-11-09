Beyond the Label: What It’s Really Like Living With Bipolar Disorder

A person with bipolar disorder can have academic difficulties during the episodes.

Dr Lakshmi explains that during a depressive episode, they may find it difficult to concentrate, they may have a reduced interest in these activities.

It's common to get tired easily. Moreover, they may feel that they are not capable of doing these activities.

"During hypomanic episodes, they may be more productive, there will be increased energy, however, the state may shift into a depressive episode or manic episode," says Dr Lakshmi.

During a manic episode, they may get distracted very easily by other thoughts, ideas and plans, and may not be able to focus on their academics.

But, that doesn't mean that people with bipolar are doomed to be poor performers.

"With proper treatment and regular therapy, these patients are capable of achieving academic excellence," says Dr Lakshmi.