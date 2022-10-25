Megan Thee Stallion to BTS: 8 Artistes Who Took Mental Health Breaks

It's been an abundantly busy year for American rapper, Megan Thee Stallion. From being the cover girl for Rolling Stone and headlining several music festivals to kickstarting a mental health resource website and hosting the highly popular comedy show, Saturday Night Live - the Savage rapper has been juggling multiple hats while releasing her album, Traumazine.

Moreover, fans were shocked when news broke of her Los Angeles home being broken into and raided when she was away in New York. Apart from the incredibly dangerous threat to her safety and security, she's also dealing with the loss of $300,000 worth of property.

So when the Body singer took to social media to announce that she's planning to take a break after hosting SNL, fans embraced her decision to focus on her mental wellbeing. Here's her tweet: