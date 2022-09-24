Actors Are Humans, Not Demigods: Know Why It’s Crucial to Address Mental Health

(Trigger warning: this story discusses themes of suicide. If you feel suicidal or know someone in distress, please reach out to them with kindness and call these numbers of local emergency services, helplines, and mental health NGOs if you or anyone you know.)

While the general perception might be — "With fame and money, how can actors even be depressed? Aren’t they living their best lives?" — the reality is quite grim. Actors are not demigods; they are humans too. They feel pain, they go through loss, and they also go through depression just like you and me. However fancy and glossy their outer world might be, their cores are made of the same emotions we have.