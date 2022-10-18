Does Your Mood Change With the Weather? Seasonal Affective Disorder Might Be Why

When Sakshi Verma, a final-year medical student from Lucknow, first went to Ukraine for college, she of course had her reservations about leaving her family and friends behind to venture out in a totally new space. But what she didn’t expect was for the weather to take a toll on her mental health.

“The weather was so strong, dark, and cold. I was barely able to keep up with myself,” says Verma. And the difference in the weather was stark. In her first few months there, a lively and colourful summer turned into a winter that was just black and white.