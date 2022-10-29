‘Was on the Verge of Losing Mental Stability’: Manoj Bajpayee on ‘Gali Guleiyan'
Manoj Bajpayee's film 'Gali Guleiyan' is directed and produced by Dipesh Jain.
Manoj Bajpayee wrote, on Instagram, that he was ‘on the verge of losing his mental stability’ while preparing for his role in Gali Guleiyan. The psychological drama, directed and produced by Dipesh Jain, released on Amazon Prime.
Bajpayee shared a poster for the film and wrote, “Out now. I was on the verge of losing my mental stability while preparing for this role, so much so that I had to stop shooting. Gali Guleiyan, one of the most challenging and rewarding roles I have ever played, is finally Out on Amazon Prime.”
“The film has travelled the world through national and international film festivals and won many accolades. However, I wanted the film made available to the audience of my country, but getting this done has been a fight, and it has finally come to fruition. I can't tell you how thrilled and excited I am to share this with all of you, and I hope you will also love this film.”Manoj Bajpayee
He concluded the note with, “Dipesh Jain, writer, director & producer of the film, has been outstanding in leading this project. Congratulations to the cast and crew of the film; they have been exceptional in delivering this masterpiece.”
The film premiered at several international film festivals, including the 22nd Busan International Film Festival, MAMI Film Festival, Cleveland International Film Festival, and Chicago International Festival, PTI reported.
The actor had earlier shared BTS pictures from the sets of Gali Guleiyan, and had written that the role was his ‘Everest’ as an actor.
He captioned the post, “On set pictures taken by the team during the shoot of Gali Guleiyan. Looking back at these pictures sends shivers down my spine. The role was my Everest as an actor. I will soon share more about what transpired on sets and I may have a surprise for you tomorrow.”
The film also stars Shahana Goswami, Ranvir Shorey, and Neeraj Kabi.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from entertainment and celebrities
Topics: Gali Guleiyan Manoj Bajpayee
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.