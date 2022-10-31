Mental Health To Be Covered Under Insurance From 31 Oct: How Will It Work?

In a welcome move, all health insurance policies will mandatorily cover mental illnesses from 31 October.

“All insurance products shall cover mental illness and comply with the provisions of the MHC Act, 2017 without any deviation. Insurers are requested to confirm compliance before 31 October 2022,” the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority IRDAI said in a circular issued on 18 October.

What kind of illnesses are covered under the mental health insurance? Will it cover costs of therapy? Here's what we understand so far.