Why School Girls Are More Anxious: Experts Decode NCERT Survey On Mental Health

Girls have a slightly higher level of anxiety than boys and feel more responsibility to do well in exams, revealed a first-of-its-kind mental health survey, conducted by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). Meanwhile, it was observed that boys felt a higher level of pressure to perform.

The survey was aimed at gauging the status of mental health and well-being of students from Class 6-12, and had a sample size of 1,88,220 girls and 1,90,944 boys. Only 11 students who identified themselves as transgender persons were part of the survey.

The Quint spoke to a school counsellor and a psychologist who works with children to understand the trends and the reasons behind them.