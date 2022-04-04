Teachers Wearing Hijab Cannot Do Board Exam Duty, Says Karnataka Government

Amid the hijab row in Karnataka, the state government has said that teachers on invigilation duty amid the ongoing Class 10 board exams will not be allowed to wear hijabs inside exam halls. The government had, on 25 March, issued an order stating that in keeping with the high court’s hijab verdict, uniforms would be strictly compulsory for students writing the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exam.

Education Minister BC Nagesh told The Times of India that while students must adhere to the government’s rules about the uniform, the same must be applicable to teachers as well.

He also said that teachers who insist on wearing the hijab will be removed from exam duty for the SSLC exam as well as for the Pre-University College (PUC) Class 12 exams, scheduled to begin at the end of April.