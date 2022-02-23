'Hijab Ban' Hearing: HC to Take Up Pleas Seeking Clarification on Interim Order

On Monday, Advocate General Prabhuling Navadgi, representing the state, had argued that Hijab was not an "essential religious practice" and had said:

"What is optional is not compulsory. What is not compulsory is not obligatory. What is not obligatory is not essential."

Further citing the judgement in the Sabarimala case, Navadgi asked: "would it be possible to accept the wearing of hijab in light of constitutional morality and individual dignity?"