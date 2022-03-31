Karnataka Education Minister Gets Legal Notice for Contradicting HC Hijab Order

The All India Lawyers’ Association For Justice, an organisation of lawyers and law students, has sent a legal notice to Karnataka Minister of Primary and Secondary Education BC Nagesh stating that he issued misleading statements over the Karnataka High Court’s order on the uniform rules and wearing of hijab.

The association has said that the minister’s statement on 28 March that students will not be allowed to wear hijabs while writing the board exams contradicts the government order of 25 March that said uniforms that are fixed by the government or private schools are to be worn. This means that if the school or college allows wearing hijab, those students can.

However, Minister BC Nagesh had said hijabs will not be allowed in any examination halls and students in hijabs will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.