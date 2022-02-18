'Uniformity Is Not Equality': Asked to Remove Hijab, Karnataka Teacher Resigns

Does Chandini blame the BJP? What about the six students, who first staged a protest in Udupi demanding entry into the educational institution with the hijab?

"I decided to wear the hijab when I started studying in my pre-university college. Nobody had a problem then. Why would it be an issue now? We are not against the uniform. We respect it. We just want to wear this piece of cloth, which is part of our religious identity," said the teacher.

"I resigned almost immediately after my conversation with the principal. He said that once the judgment is out and if it is in my favour, they will have me back with the hijab. I was just distressed by this sudden turn of events. I put out my resignation letter on my social media page and had no idea that it would go viral like this," she said, highlighting the fact that she was ready to fight for her right.