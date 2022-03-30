ADVERTISEMENT
Seven Teachers in Gadag Suspended for 'Allowing' Girls in Hijab To Sit for Exam
The teachers held that they only allowed students in hijab into the school premises and not into the exam hall.
i
Seven teachers in CS Patil School in Gadag, Karnataka, were suspended for allegedly allowing girls students in hijab to write an examination on Monday, 28 March. The teachers had welcomed all the students, including those in hijab, with roses.
This comes following the Karnataka High Court verdict upholding the government ban on entry of students in hijab to classrooms.
"Seven teachers of CS Patil School, Gadag, have been suspended for allegedly allowing students in hijab to write the examination day before yesterday. The teachers, among other college staff, had welcomed all students offering roses...”A senior official of the state education department
However, the teachers held that they only allowed students in hijab into the school premises and not into the exam hall.
