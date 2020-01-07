Misinterpreted: Mumbai Woman on ‘Free Kashmir’ Poster at JNU Rally
At the protest against the violence in JNU at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, writer Mehak Prabhu was photographed holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard. Shortly after the protest concluded, the photo of her holding the message went viral on social media with many expressing outrage.
“Like anybody who believes in democracy, I also joined the protest. We raised slogans, sang slogans and stood for justice for JNU,” said Prabhu.
Prabhu then released a video on Facebook, giving an explanation for the choice of placard. Prabhu said her act was misconstrued and alleged that people had twisted the narrative.
‘Picked the Poster to Speak For Them’
“If we call them our own, then we should treat them as our own. They should have the freedom to express themselves and this is why I picked up the placard,” Prabhu can be heard saying in the video.
She added that she stood at the protest site with a flower in her hand, to convey the message: “Let's make peace together.”
Reiterating that people have blown the incident out of proportion, she said she was even accused of being a gang-member and was being paid.
‘Separatist Elements’: Fadnavis Lashes Out
Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also shared Prabhu’s photograph from the protest and questioned how such “separatist elements in Mumbai” could be tolerated.
Targeting the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, he wrote, “Uddhav ji are you going to tolerate this Free Kashmir, Anti-India campaign right under your nose?”
Reacting to the photo, Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut said, “I read in newspaper that those who held 'free Kashmir' banner clarified that they want to be free from restrictions on internet services, mobile services and other issues. Also, if anyone talks of freedom of Kashmir from India then it will not be tolerated,” reported ANI.
Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya filed a complaint with the police. Sangramsingh Nishandar, DCP (Zone 1) said that they have taken cognisance of the incident and are investigating it.
How Leaders Reacted to the Poster
While BJP leader Tejaswi Surya slammed the protests saying that they were about “breaking India apart,” several others who took to Twitter said that the placard has been misinterpreted.
At the protest, some posters called for a 'Ban on ABVP,' while some others read — 'Stand with JNU.'
On Tuesday morning, students, actors, artistes and civil society members protesting against the violence at JNU were removed from Gateway of India and taken to Azad Maidan. However, the protest at Azad Maidan was called off.
In JNU on Sunday, 5 January, a group of masked men barged inside the campus in the presence of police personnel, beat up the students and professors and vandalised the hostels. The incident sparked nationwide protests, at a time when the country is already gripped by demonstrations against the amended citizenship law and the NRC.
Huge crowds protested against the violence in JNU, not just at Gatweay of India, but also at the Carter road on Monday, including a lot of Bollywood actors.
