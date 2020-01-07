Misinterpreted: Mumbai Woman on ‘Free Kashmir’ Poster at JNU Rally

At the protest against the violence in JNU at Mumbai’s Gateway of India, writer Mehak Prabhu was photographed holding a ‘Free Kashmir’ placard. Shortly after the protest concluded, the photo of her holding the message went viral on social media with many expressing outrage.

“Like anybody who believes in democracy, I also joined the protest. We raised slogans, sang slogans and stood for justice for JNU,” said Prabhu.

Prabhu then released a video on Facebook, giving an explanation for the choice of placard. Prabhu said her act was misconstrued and alleged that people had twisted the narrative.