Anurag, Zoya, Taapsee Join Mumbai Protest Against JNU Attack

In the light of Jawaharlal Nehru University students being attacked by an unidentified mob on 5 January, protests are being carried out across the country to condemn the attack. Bollywood celebrities have also joined the protests happening at Carter Road in Mumbai, to speak up against the attack on students.

Director Neeraj Ghaywan shared a video on Twitter, showing Vishal Bhardwaj at the protests reciting a poetry.