2 FIRs Filed Against JNUSU Prez, 19 Others on Plaint of JNU Admin

Ghosh was admitted to AIIMS late on Sunday, where the doctors said that she had received deep cuts on her forehead. She was discharged in the early hours of Monday.

“Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture,” she added.

Meanwhile, on Monday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against unidentified people in connection with violence in JNU, officials said on Monday, reported PTI.

This case was registered under section of rioting and damage to property, they said.

(With inputs from PTI)