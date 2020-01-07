2 FIRs Filed Against JNUSU Prez, 19 Others on Plaint of JNU Admin
The Delhi Police has filed two FIRs against JNU Students’ Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others in the connection with separate incidents on 3 and 4 January, a day before the mob attack in JNU took place.
JNU administration said that the students agitating over the hike in hostel fees “ransacked” the server room and “intimidated” the technical staff on Saturday, hampering the semester registration process.
The FIR states, “The named students indulged in physical violence, pushed lady guards, verbally abused them and threatened them with dire consequences, if they would open the lock of the CIS office.”
JNUSU Vice President Saket Moon, and General Secretary Satish Yadav have also been named in the FIR.
‘Violence Being Promoted Since 4-5 Days in Campus’: Ghosh
However, the JNUSU said that the administration used “masked” security guards to attack students. “They were shamefully wearing masks. JNUSU president was openly slapped by one of the security guards,” alleged the students’ union, which has called for a boycott of the process over the increase in hostel fees.
The next day, things turned violent when a masked mob attacked the campus, beat up the students and professors, and vandalised the hostel rooms in the campus.
Ghosh was admitted to AIIMS late on Sunday, where the doctors said that she had received deep cuts on her forehead. She was discharged in the early hours of Monday.
“Every iron rod used against the students will be given back by debate and discussion. JNU's culture will not be eroded anytime soon. JNU will uphold its democratic culture,” she added.
Meanwhile, on Monday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against unidentified people in connection with violence in JNU, officials said on Monday, reported PTI.
This case was registered under section of rioting and damage to property, they said.
(With inputs from PTI)
(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)