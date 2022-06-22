'Ideological Contest': Yashwant Sinha as Droupadi Murmu Gets BJD Backing

National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu on Wednesday appeared set for smooth sailing in the presidential election after she received the crucial backing of the Biju Janta Dal (BJD), but an unfazed Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha asserted that he is fighting an ideological contest and the country should not have a "rubber-stamp president".

With the support of Naveen Patnaik's party, Murmu, who belongs to the Santhal tribal community in Odisha, has around 52 per cent of votes (around 5,67,000 votes) out of a total of 10,86,431 votes of all electors.

This includes 3,08,000 votes of MPs of the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and its allies. The BJD has around 32,000 votes in the electorate which is around 2.9 per cent of the total.