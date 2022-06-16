Jairam Ramesh Appointed Congress Media Incharge, Randeep Surjewala Relieved

The Congress on Thursday, 16 June, appointed Jairam Ramesh as the All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary in-charge of communication, publicity and media, replacing Randeep Surjewala.

A party statement said Surjewala has been relieved of his current responsibility as the general secretary in-charge of communication and will continue as the general secretary in-charge of Karnataka.

Ramesh, a former Union minister and Rajya Sabha MP, has been appointed by party chief Sonia Gandhi as the general secretary in-charge of communication, publicity and media, including social and digital media, with immediate effect, according to the release issued by general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal.