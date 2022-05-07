'Encouraging Islamic Terrorism': BJP Chief JP Nadda Slams Vijayan Govt in Kerala
Nadda also accused the state government of "sponsoring violence and murders in the state".
The national president of the BJP, Jagat Prakash Nadda, on Friday, 6 May, accused the Pinarayi Vijayan government in Kerala of "encouraging Islamic terrorism."
"It (LDF government) pretends to be neutral, but I would like to say that the government is encouraging Islamic terrorism. Islamic terrorism is getting patronage of the CPI(M) government. Kerala has become the breeding centre of Islamic terrorism," the top BJP leader was quoted as saying by PTI while addressing a rally organised by the BJP in Kozhikode.
"I would also like to share with you that the Kerala society at large is uncomfortable and disturbed because of the fast demographic changes which are taking place. And religious leaders, especially from the Christian community, have been raising such issues time and again. They have also been raising the concerns of narcotic jihad," he added.
Additionally, according to the Indian Express, Nadda also accused the state government of "sponsoring violence and murders in the state."
"In a democratic manner and in (the spirit of) cooperative federalism, we will fight and bring the culprits to book. We will see that the law takes its own course," he asserted.
He also brought up what he claimed to be a spike in political murders in the state.
"In 2016, 55 political murders took place. Twelve took place in Kannur district which is the Chief Minister's home district. There is a drastic increase in the violence and murder and organised murder in the state. (As many as) 1,019 murders have taken place in Kerala in the last three years. This state under the Left Democratic Front is full of lawlessness and corruption," Nadda said, as repored by PTI.
(With inputs from PTI and Indian Express)
