Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Caste Census in Latest Snub to Ally BJP

In his latest snub to alliance partner the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday, 23 May, that his government would start working on a caste census soon after consulting all parties, thus supporting opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav's stand on the issue.

"We will call an all-party meeting to take everyone's views on a caste-based census. Then the proposal will be presented before the state cabinet," Kumar said while speaking to reporters.