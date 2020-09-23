Delhi Riots: What ‘Conspiracy’ Charge Sheet Says & What It Misses

The police claim that 'in pursuance and furtherance of common conspiracy, members of JCC held an urgent meeting'. It was decided that members of JCC should immediately start reaching Jafrabad and other sides to block the road.

They allegedly used the Bharat Bandh call by Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad as a ploy to assemble under the garb of a march from Chand Bagh to Rajghat. People kept saying that nothing will happen if they only protested and that the blockade is the only option.

Within hours, by the night of 22 February, the women at Seelampur had blocked the Jafrabad road. JCC members were asking each other to go to the ground and extend help. Some left for Jafrabad the same night, some left the next morning. Soon people were being asked to reach the Khureji protest site on 23 February, to help with the blockade. There were messages regarding the outer ring road being jammed for kilometres at a stretch, shared with message #thankstoChakkaJaam. Calls for people to go to the ground continued on the evening of 23 February. "Please take note, as we can't let people get beaten or have fear when they have given big calls with so much courage."

.... and what followed, we all know.