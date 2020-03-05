Dasna Priest Called For ‘War On Islam’ in Run-Up to Delhi Violence

What emerges in Narsinghanand’s videos is a love-hate relationship with the BJP. In one video, Narsinghanand claims that he has only voted for BJP his entire life except in one civic election where the only Hindu candidate was from a non-BJP party.

Besides supporting Kapil Mishra, he also hails Yogi Adityanath as a “karmayogi” who has “saved Uttar Pradesh from an Islamic onslaught”.

He also openly praises Union Home Minister Amit Shah and credits him with the pro-Hindutva policies of the second Narendra Modi government. Interestingly, he doesn’t openly praise Modi and says that he gained faith in Modi only because of Shah.

On 15 February, he claimed to have sent a letter to Shah regarding BJP’s defeat in the Delhi Assembly elections. Hailing Shah as a hero, he urges him not to lose heart and urges him to crush “Jihadis” and “those protesting at Shaheen Bagh” and protect Hindutva supporters resisting them.

It appears that while supporting BJP overall, Narsinghanand and his followers have closer ties with some BJP leaders more than others.

For instance, on 16 February, Chetnanand organised a ‘Dharm Samvad’ in Meerut, which was attended by Union Minister Giriraj Singh. Addressing the audience at the event, Giriraj Singh spoke about a “battle to resist Ghazwa-e-Hind”.