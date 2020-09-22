Delhi Riots: Police Calls Allegations Against Kapil Mishra False

The most important part of the 17,000 page charge sheet is a section titled ‘Final Report’ that has around 2,700 pages compiling the key findings of the Delhi Police.

In this section, Kapil Mishra finds a very small mention, despite the fact that he was seen making a speech at Maujpur, telling the police to “clear the roads or he’ll have to get it done”.

The mention is not due to any probe by the police on his alleged involvement. Rather, he has been mentioned because his name came up in the conversation of the Delhi Protest Support Group, a WhatsApp group that lies at the core of the police’s conspiracy claim.