Delhi Riots Exclusive: Police Link Sharjeel’s Arrest to 8 Dec Meet

Arrested from Bihar on January 28 and later, on 29 April, he was also booked under the the anti-terror law UAPA. His arrest under FIR 59, is now the second time that he has been booked under the anti-terror law by the Delhi Police special cell. While he had been arrested for allegedly ‘instigating and abetting Jamia riots’ already, his arrest under this particular FIR, over six months later, is in line with Delhi Police’s chronology regarding the build up of the riots. Mentioned as a different section across all Delhi riots charge sheets, the police’s narrative begins with the incident of violence at Jamia Millia Islamia in mid-December.



One charge sheet reads:

The below mentioned leaders/activist have visited the Protest Site of Jamia University and delivered hate speeches to provoke the general public to show their strength. Mr.Sharjeel Imam (JNU Student), who visited the site and provoked the protestor on 14/12/19 to block all the metro cities in north India until CAA/NRC is rolled back by the Government and after that riots incidents broke out in area of NFC and Jamia Nagar



On 26 August, Sharjeel was sent to initially four and then three day police custody for investigation under this FIR. After it ended on 3 September, he was sent to judicial custody for 30 days.