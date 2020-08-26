Sharjeel Imam Now Arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police

The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against him in April and Imam was charged with sedition for allegedly inciting people to indulge in “activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.”

Imam had previously been lodged in Guwahati Central jail, following his arrest from Bihar’s Jehanabad on 28 January for allegedly ‘instigating and abetting the Jamia violence by making inflammatory speeches regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.



After the Delhi Police booked him under the UAPA in April, a team of Delhi Police Special Cell had gone to Assam to bring him back to Delhi on 21 July. However, his transfer had been postponed on account of him having tested positive for COVID-19.