Sharjeel Imam Now Arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police
He had previously been lodged in the Guwahati Central jail.
JNU PhD scholar Sharjeel Imam was arrested on Tuesday, 25 August, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) by the Special Cell of Delhi Police, in connection with the northeast Delhi riots.
According to The Indian Express, he was brought to Delhi from Assam on Sunday on a production warrant.
Charge Sheet Against Imam
The Delhi Police had filed a charge sheet against him in April and Imam was charged with sedition for allegedly inciting people to indulge in “activities detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of the country.”
Imam had previously been lodged in Guwahati Central jail, following his arrest from Bihar’s Jehanabad on 28 January for allegedly ‘instigating and abetting the Jamia violence by making inflammatory speeches regarding the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) at the Jamia Millia Islamia University and Aligarh Muslim University.
After the Delhi Police booked him under the UAPA in April, a team of Delhi Police Special Cell had gone to Assam to bring him back to Delhi on 21 July. However, his transfer had been postponed on account of him having tested positive for COVID-19.
Under Which Sections?
Imam has been charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 124 A (sedition), 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, etc) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), over a speech he delivered at AMU, where it has been construed that he threatened to “cut off” Assam and the rest of the Northeast from India, the report added.
UP, Manipur, Assam and Arunachal Pradesh police have also booked Imam on charges of sedition.
(With inputs from The Indian Express.)
