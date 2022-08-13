Jahangirpuri Accused 'Took Advantage Of Ramadan': Police Chargesheet Alleges

The chargesheet names a Tabrez and an Ishrafil as the main conspirators in the violence and calls them “fanatically communal.”

The police has claimed in the chargesheet that the two used to address the public during the CAA and NRC protests in 2019-20, “by way of taqreer” in Jahangirpuri's Jama Masjid, which incidentally was the spot where clashes broke out between members of the Muslim community and the Shobha Yatris in April.

It further states that the two used to take the locals at Jahangirpuri “to the places of protests at different parts of Delhi in buses at their own expenses” during the CAA-NRC protests.

“Even after the protests of NRC & CAA of 2019 and 2020, they continued to provoke people and create communal differences between the communities for their vested interests and kept on adding like-minded fanatic persons to take revenge of the deaths of their community people during NRC & CAA and North East Delhi riots,” the chargesheet claims.

It adds that sensing a possible breach of public peace and tranquility, preventive action under Code Of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) 107 and 150 (security for keeping peace) was initiated against Tabrez by the police at the time.

Days before the Jahangirpuri violence, on 10 April, communal violence had occurred in different parts of the country on occasion of Ram Navami. The chargesheet claims that the Ram Navami violence was also used as an excuse to “instigate” others who were asked to keep themselves ready with weapons, swords, bricks, glass bottles.

“On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, they further provoked local people including the accused persons as per their hatched conspiracy to take revenge of the deaths of the people of their community during Delhi 2020 Noth-East riot cases and other incidents in other parts of India and also to take political benefits accordingly,” the chargesheet alleges.