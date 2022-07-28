Jahangirpuri Violence: Court Takes Cognizance of Delhi Police Charge Sheet
Delhi Police filed the charge sheet in Jahangirpuri Violence case on 14 July.
A Delhi court on Thursday, 28 July, took cognizance of the charge sheet filed by Delhi police in Jahangirpuri violence case, which took place earlier this year in April.
The 2,063-pages long charge sheet was filed by the Delhi Police on 14 July.
Following the court's action, the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepika Singh issued summons and production warrant against the accused. The matter has been listed for next hearing on 6 August, 2022.
The charge sheet names 37 accused who were arrested in the matter, along with eight accused who are absconding.
What Does the Charge Sheet Claim?
The Delhi Police claimed that the violence which took place in Jahangirpuri was in “continuation of the protests against CAA and NRC of 2019 and 2020 in Shaheen Bagh and the northeast Delhi riots of 2020, which got further aggravated after Ram Navmi incidents on 10 April in different parts of the country.”
Total nine firearms, five live cartridges, two empty cartridges, nine swords, and clothes of 11 accused persons worn at the time of incident and seen in videos were recovered, the charge sheet added.
The accused have been charged under various offences including criminal conspiracy, rioting, an attempt to murder, and assaulting a public servant, and obstructing him/her in the discharge of their public functions, punishable under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the provisions of Arms Act.
On 16 April, clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in northwest Delhi’s Jahangirpuri, which led to eight police personnel and a local resident injured, reported news agency PTI.
(With inputs from PTI.)
