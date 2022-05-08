Jahangirpuri Row: Court Blasts Delhi Police for 'Utter Failure' To Stop March

Denying bail to eight accused involved in the communal clashes that had erupted in Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April, a Delhi court on Sunday, 8 May, blasted the Delhi Police for not stopping the illegal procession and demanded that the police chief investigate the matter and fix accountability among the officers involved.

The Rohini court rapped the Delhi Police for its “utter failure” in stopping the Lord Hanuman procession, which didn't have permission, adding that "their complicity, if any, also needs to be investigated."

The court also said that the accused are "known criminals of the area" and could "threaten or influence witnesses," Live Law reported.