Jahangirpuri Row: Court Blasts Delhi Police for 'Utter Failure' To Stop March
Communal clashes had erupted in Delhi's Jahangirpuri on 16 April.
Denying bail to eight accused involved in the communal clashes that had erupted in Jahangirpuri during Hanuman Jayanti procession on 16 April, a Delhi court on Sunday, 8 May, blasted the Delhi Police for not stopping the illegal procession and demanded that the police chief investigate the matter and fix accountability among the officers involved.
The Rohini court rapped the Delhi Police for its “utter failure” in stopping the Lord Hanuman procession, which didn't have permission, adding that "their complicity, if any, also needs to be investigated."
The court also said that the accused are "known criminals of the area" and could "threaten or influence witnesses," Live Law reported.
“The issue seems to have been simply brushed aside by the senior officers. The liability on the part of the concerned officials needs to be fixed so that in future no such incident takes place and the police is not complacent in preventing the illegal activities,” Additional Sessions Judge Gagandeep Singh said in the order, as quoted by Live Law.
“It is fairly admitted on behalf of the state that the last procession, which was passing through during which the unfortunate riots took place, was illegal having no prior permission from (the) police,” the judge said, as quoted by Financial Express.
Meanwhile, Delhi Police, on 8 May, arrested three more suspects in connection with the clash. This takes the number to 33 arrests and three juveniles have been apprehended, Hindustan Times reported.
What Happened in Jahangirpuri on 16 April?
Communal clashes broke out during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri, where stone pelting and arson were reported. Eight police officers and one civilian were injured in the clashes.
Five accused, namely Ansar Sheikh, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Salim Chikna, Dilshad, and Ahir, are charged under the National Security Act (NSA).
Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana has asked the Enforcement Directorate to take action against Ansar, the main accused in the Jahangirpuri case. Ansar was also found to be previously involved in two cases of assault and was arrested repeatedly under preventive sections and booked five times under the Gambling Act and the Arms Act.
(With inputs from Live Law, Hindustan Times and Financial Express.)
