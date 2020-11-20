Delhi COVID Crisis: What Explains the Rising Number of Deaths?  

As the third COVID-19 wave grips Delhi, a worrying accompaniment has been a sporadic rise in the number of deaths from the viral illness.

The national capital has been recording over 90 deaths daily for almost ten consecutive days now (since 11 November). According to the Delhi bulletin on 18 November, the city reported 131 deaths in 24 hours - the highest it had ever seen ever since the pandemic first hit (Figure 1).

With 131 deaths in a single day, Delhi accounted for 22.39 percent of the total COVID deaths reported in the country during the same time (585).