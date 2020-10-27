India’s COVID Deaths: Those Who Have Died Aren’t Merely Numbers

When you lose a loved one, it becomes almost impossible to overcome the trauma caused by the loss. Amarpreet’s is one such case, who lost her father, Lakhjeet Singh, to COVID-19. He died outside the gate of the LNJP Hospital in Delhi on the morning of 4 June 2020.

More than a lakh Indians have died of COVID-19 but no data, daily bulletins or numbers can ever truly encapsulate the grief and pain of losing a father, son, mother, wife, friend to the contagious virus.