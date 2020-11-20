Pfizer to Seek Emergency Use Approval of Their COVID Vaccine Today

This comes two days after Pfizer announced on Wednesday that a final analysis of clinical-trial data from its COVID-19 vaccine trial shows that the shot is 95 percent effective and that the vaccine also protects older people from the infection. The company had also said that there had been no significant safety problems so far in a trial which included almost 44,000 participants.

“The Phase 3 study of our COVID-19 vaccine candidate has met all primary efficacy endpoints. The study reached 170 confirmed cases of COVID19, with the vaccine candidate BNT162b2 demonstrating 95 percent efficacy beginning 28 days after the first dose,” a statement from the company read.