WHO Advises Against COVID-19 Treatment Drug Remdesivir

In July, Gilead priced Remdesivir at $2,340 for a five-day treatment in the US and some other developed countries, reported Al Jazeera.

The WHO panel said, however, that it supported continued enrolment into clinical trials evaluating Remdesivir in patients with COVID-19, which it said should “provide higher certainty of evidence for specific groups of patients”.

The medication was given emergency-use authorisation from the Food and Drug Administration in the US on 1 May and had secured regulatory approval in over 50 countries. The drug was used to treat US President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 infection in early October.

The WHO’s recommendation is not binding and is part of the “living guidelines” project that offers guidance to doctors in fast-moving medical situations such as the covid-19 which has been a global health crisis. The guidelines are updated from time to time based on new evidence from medical trials. Gilead has yet to release full clinical study reports on Remdesivir, reported Al Jazeera.