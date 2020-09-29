Global COVID-19 Death Toll Crosses 1 Million Mark; India in Top 3
The highest number of deaths have taken place in the US (2,05,031), followed by Brazil (1,42,058) & India (95,542).
The global COVID-19 death toll crossed the grim milestone of one million on Tuesday, 29 September, as per data put out by Johns Hopkins University.
The highest number of deaths have taken place in the US (2,05,031), followed by Brazil (1,42,058), India (95,542), Mexico (76,430) and the United Kingdom (42,090).
Countries with the Highest Number of COVID-19 Cases
The US also has the highest number of COVID-19 cases (71,47,241), followed by India (60,74,702), Brazil (47,45,464), Russia (11,54,299) and Colombia (8,18,203).
Countries with the Highest CFR
The Case Fatality Rate (CFR), meanwhile, is the highest in Mexico, followed by Bolivia, France, Iran and Spain.
Among the twenty countries currently most affected by COVID-19 worldwide, India has the lowest CFR, according to Johns Hopkins University.
COVID-19: India & the World
According to the Union Health Ministry data, India currently has 9,62,640 active cases, while 50,16,520 patients have been discharged. Maharashtra is the worst-affected state both in terms of the number of infections and the death toll.
Globally, over 33.2 million cases of coronavirus have been recorded ever since the outbreak started in China's Wuhan in late 2019, with over 23 million people having recovered.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.