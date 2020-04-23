How Anti-Muslim Propaganda is Hurting War on COVID-19 in Karnataka

A group of people approached a government health facility in north Karnataka in early April, where an asymptomatic COVID-19 patient had been admitted. They demanded that the man be released, claiming that he was being kept there for no reason, as he presented no symptoms.

A doctor at the government facility, who didn’t want the district to be named since it would reveal his identity, said he tried to explain to the group, that even an asymptomatic patient could be positive. He says initially the people were not in a mood to listen.