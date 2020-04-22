Senior Officers’ Statements Contradict FIRs on Bengaluru Violence

Five FIRs have been filed by four policemen and one health worker in connection to the violence. The first FIR, filed by head constable Venkatesh YT, names five people and claims he was attacked by a mob carrying sticks, stones and a knife.

According to this FIR, at around 7 pm, the streetlights in the area were broken and stones were pelted at the police. It also adds that the attackers destroyed police barricades and a tent put up for policemen and health workers.

Specifically talking about the attack on him, the head constable said: “Around 50-60 people came premeditated to disrupt our duty. I was attacked using hands and pushed as well. The mob shouted, ‘don’t leave the policemen without killing them’ and ‘hit the police’,” the head constable claimed in the FIR.

Three other FIRs were filed by police officers from the station, who mentioned similar details. Another FIR was filed by Dr Yogesh MC, a BBMP health officer who also made the same allegations.