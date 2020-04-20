COVID-19: Violence Breaks Out in a Bengaluru Hotspot; 54 Arrested
Violent protests erupted in Bengaluru’s Padarayanapaura area late on the night of Sunday, 19 April, when a team of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) officials along with police arrived there to take 58 secondary contacts of a deceased COVID-19 patient into a dedicated quarantine centre.
A group of 25-30 men went on a rampage vandalising a police check-post and breaking barricades. The entire episode lasted for about 20 minutes. The area is now under the control of the police.
The health department said the area had reported 10 positive cases until 17 April, including seven people from a single building.
Decision to Shift Contacts Led to Violence
On Sunday, the BBMP decided to shift secondary contacts in the area to hotels, since the locality was densely populated and there were violations of home-based quarantine.
After shifting the first batch of secondary contacts, when the officials went back to get the rest of the contacts, violence erupted.
Authorities Acted Without Preparation: Locals
A resident of the area, who didn’t want to be named, told The Quint that the authorities acted in haste without proper preparation. “Police or the BBMP didn’t contact any local leaders before taking this step. The decision was taken in a hurry. People are already worried because of the messages they are receiving on social media. Instead of coming with buses to take people, they should have taken the help local MLAs or community leaders to explain the decision to the people,” he said.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)