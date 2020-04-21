‘Demons, Jihadi Virus’: Kannada Media on B’luru COVID-19 Violence

On being probed by the anchor Arun, Sulibele went on to agree that it appeared that the government was appearing weak and powerless to stop such attacks because of the soft approach the government took against the accused in the attacks on ASHA workers in Sadiq Nagar, another Muslim dominated area.

Mocking the CM for his condemnation of those targeting Muslims in the state over coronavirus, Sulibele said that they appeared to be losing the battle, whereas the UP formula had worked.

“Yediyurappa is creating an atmosphere where people can’t say anything at all against them. That shows we have lost the fight. He is not being tough on the community. We should have given a warning on day 1,” he said.