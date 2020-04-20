Bengaluru Violence: Why Did Protests Break Out Over Quarantining?

Violent protests erupted in Padarayanapura, one of Bengaluru’s hotspot areas, on 19 April, when health department officials came to the area to identify and shift the secondary contacts of COVID-19 patients to quarantine facilities.

Video footage from the area shows people breaking barricades, chairs and tables in protest.

But how and why did violence break out in this Bengaluru hotspot while the lockdown is in force?