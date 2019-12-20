5 Dead, No Internet in 22 Towns: Anti-CAA Rage Flares in UP

At least five people lost their lives in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, 20 December, as protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill and NRC flared across the nation.

Violence spread to more parts of UP where demonstrators clashed with the police, pelted stones at them and were met with retaliatory firing of tear gas shells from the security personnel.

Severe clashes erupted in Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Bhadohi, Bahraich and Sambhal when they were stopped from taking out rallies after the Friday prayers.