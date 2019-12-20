CAA Protest: ‘Okay Sanghi’ & Other Posters Show Dissent’s Fun Side

Hera Khan

Video Editor: Abhishek Sharma

As the Modi-led government’s newly passed Citizenship (Amendment) Act has stirred much furore, protesters have come out in huge numbers to stand up against the Act which they see as ‘divisive’ and discriminatory on religious grounds.

Amid much sound and fury, slogans and marches, detentions and clashes, what’s been grabbing eyeballs are cleverly written posters.

Protesters across the nation and abroad are rejecting CAA and NRC – creatively. Here’s a glimpse at posters that are as hard-hitting as they are witty.

Protesters hold witty posters.&nbsp;
(Photo: Twitter/kavita_krishnan)
A poster reading: Angrez Gaye Modi Shah Chord Gaye.
(Photo: PTI)

